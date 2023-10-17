Beierman ties school record, placed 3rd in Class C state golf

Taylor Beierman saved her best for last … and it paid off in a big way for the Boone Central senior.

Beierman concluded her high school golf career with a school record performance and placed third in the 2023 Nebraska Class C Girls State Golf Championships held Oct. 9-10 at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Having picked up her first club just four years ago and qualifying for three straight state championship tournaments since, the cool Cardinal logged steady rounds of 78/77 on the Lake Maloney layout, tieing the school record total of 155 for 36 holes set previously by 2020 Class C state champion Abby Brodersen.

Beierman, finishing behind only Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson (149) and 2022 Class C champion Olivia Lovegrove (150) of Lincoln Christian, was solid in all phases of the game and in control throughout her rounds.

Boone Coach Amy (Ahlers) Allgood, one of the best golfers in Cardinal girls golf history, was suitably impressed.

“I can’t quite put into words what I witnessed Taylor accomplish in the state golf tournament … her ball striking was tremendous, her putting was spot on, and her mental toughness was top-notch,” Allgood praised. “Every part of her game came together, and it was absolutely amazing to watch her shoot personal best scores.

“Taylor is an inspiration in every way. Her strong work ethic and her perspective on life make the world a better place. I am so thankful she decided to pick up a golf club for the first time just four short years ago!

“Having a front row seat to watch her journey unfold was such a privilege. I truly couldn’t have drawn up a more perfect way to wrap up her senior season … I am so proud of her!”