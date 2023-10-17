Boone County Health Center earns Governor’s Wellness Award

Boone County Health Center was named a winner in the Sower Award category of the Governor’s Wellness Awards last Thursday, Oct. 12.

Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced the 2023 recipients.

The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs.

Some 27 Nebraska organizations are being honored this year for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs. At a recognition event, Gov. Pillen and Nebraska Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Timothy Tesmer congratulated award recipients and spoke of the importance of workplace wellness.

