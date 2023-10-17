St. Edward

Homecoming Week underway at St. Edward Public School

October 17, 2023
FacebookX

St. Edward High School students were celebrating ‘Merica Monday with appropriate red, white and blue colors on Oct. 16. Dress-up days continue throughout the week.
Homecoming Week is underway at St. Edward Public Schools with special dress-up days planned throughout the week.
The dress-up days are:
• Monday, Oct. 16 – America Monday;
• Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Grow Up Day;
• Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Beach and Biker Day;
• Thursday, Oct. 19 – Beaver Power Day;
• Friday, Oct. 20 – Barbie Day.
St. Edward volleyball will travel to McCool Junction for a match on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Beaver football team will host Heartland Lutheran on Thursday night, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
Homecoming Pep Rally will be held on Friday in the school gym at 2:45 p.m.
Homecoming Coronation and Dance will be Friday, Oct. 20, with the coronation at 7 p.m. and the dance to follow at 7:30 p.m.