Homecoming Week underway at St. Edward Public School

Homecoming Week is underway at St. Edward Public Schools with special dress-up days planned throughout the week.

The dress-up days are:

• Monday, Oct. 16 – America Monday;

• Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Grow Up Day;

• Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Beach and Biker Day;

• Thursday, Oct. 19 – Beaver Power Day;

• Friday, Oct. 20 – Barbie Day.

St. Edward volleyball will travel to McCool Junction for a match on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Beaver football team will host Heartland Lutheran on Thursday night, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Homecoming Pep Rally will be held on Friday in the school gym at 2:45 p.m.

Homecoming Coronation and Dance will be Friday, Oct. 20, with the coronation at 7 p.m. and the dance to follow at 7:30 p.m.