Kevin Patzel sworn in as new School Board member

Kevin Patzel was sworn in and began his duties as Newman Grove’s newest school board member on Monday night, Oct. 9.

David Fowlkes served as chairman in the absence of President Jeanne McCloud and adminstered the oath of office.

Most of the meeting was devoted to reports.

Superintendent Josh Warren reported that the Rule 10 Accreditation visit on October 4 went well.

The public address system was installed at the football field.

A discussion was held on which scoreboard to purchase. The company that installs them felt the current I-beams, being older, couldn’t safely handle the larger scoreboard system. The larger system would cost $35,000. The smaller scoreboard could be placed on the current I-beams for $20,500 but would lack space for all information that needed to be displayed. No decision was made.

