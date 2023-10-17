‘Opportunity Scholarships’ plan will go to voters next year

County election officials have finished verifying valid signatures submitted as part of the petition drive to repeal LB753 and have certified their results with the Secretary of State’s office.

LB 753, passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year, created income tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to attend private and faith-based schools.

Dubbed the Opportunity Scholarship Act, the bill introduced by Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, would allow up to $25 million in tax credits in 2024 to those who donate to the scholarship granting organizations.

“After careful review by our county election officials, I can confirm that the constitutional requirements have been met to place the referendum petition on the November 2024 ballot,” Secretary Evnen said.

The Nebraska Secretary of State’s office notified the petition sponsors that their referendum petition made the ballot. The November 2024 general election will allow Nebraska voters to decide whether the Opportunity Scholarships Act should be repealed or retained.

