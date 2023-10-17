Petersburg Press

Petersburg Trunk or Treat Night set for Halloween

October 17, 2023
FacebookX

Children and parents are invited to downtown Petersburg on Halloween, Oct. 31, for Truck or Treat Night beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.
Treats will be available for the children inside the trucks or in the back of cars/pickups, or at tables along Main Street.
Any Petersburg resident or business wanting to join in the fun can call Kay Preister, 402-843-8838, or Angie Koch, 402-843-8096.