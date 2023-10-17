Petersburg Trunk or Treat Night set for Halloween

Children and parents are invited to downtown Petersburg on Halloween, Oct. 31, for Truck or Treat Night beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Treats will be available for the children inside the trucks or in the back of cars/pickups, or at tables along Main Street.

Any Petersburg resident or business wanting to join in the fun can call Kay Preister, 402-843-8838, or Angie Koch, 402-843-8096.