Business/Industry Day set Oct. 26 at fairgrounds

Sophomore and junior students from throughout Boone County will be attending Business & Industry Day Thursday, Oct. 26, at the fairgrounds. The day’s agenda:

• 8:30 to 9 a.m. – Registration and social time at the Casey building.

• 9 a.m. to 12 noon – Career exploration with local businesses, including demonstrations, hands-on activities and/or video presentations at the Ag and Education Center. Nine or more industries will be represented.

• 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. – Lunch and keynote speaker Lasada Pippen, “Finding Your Why”

• 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Round table discussion with Boone County leaders focused on identifying opportunities to make Boone County more attractive to stay and build your career.

• 2:15-2:30 p.m. – Swag bags, prize drawings and closing.