County Historical Society planning for new building

Boone County Historical Society is planning for a new agricultural building to be built on the grounds.

Do to a serious need for additional space at the museum, the proposed structure would be located on the south portion of the fenced-in grounds. It would mainly house antique farm equipment.

As proposed, it would be a pole building with concrete floor, connecting to the south end of the main museum building.

The planning process is just beginning, and no decisions have been made yet about the building size, cost, or the timeline for construction.

The historical society’s property tax request was increased from $15,871 last year to $55,699 for 2023-24. The added funds are earmarked for building improvements and the museum’s capital improvement fund.