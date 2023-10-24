District 41 residents can apply for Briese’s former legislative seat

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced last week he is accepting applications to fill the vacancy of Sen. Tom Briese in District 41.

Sen. Briese, who will assume his new role as state treasurer on Nov. 1, has submitted his resignation from the legislative post effective Oct. 31. Gov. Pillen’s appointee will complete the remainder of Briese’s elected term through 2024.

Applications for the District 41 legislative seat can be submitted through the governor’s website at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req, or in writing to: Office of the Governor, PO Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.