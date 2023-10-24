Halloween Parade in Albion will be Tuesday, Oct. 31

All area children and local businesses are being reminded that Albion’s annual Halloween Parade will be held downtown on Halloween Day, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m.

Children and parents are invited to line up along the north side of the courthouse square for the parade sponsored by Albion Chamber of Commerce businesses.

Businesses will be ready with treats for children as they make their way along Fourth, Church and Main Streets through the downtown area.

Boone County Museum and Harmony Homes will also be hosting trick-or-treaters after the parade.