Progress is showing in Petersburg with two new homes nearing completion after construction began during the summer.
Jim and Virginia Getzfred built the home above on property formerly owned by St. John’s Parish near what was the convent.
Also under construction is the home of Robert and Donna Miller, which is located in the new housing area on the west side of the village.
New houses show progress in Petersburg
