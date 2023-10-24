NG Council approves street plan, contractor payment

Newman Grove City Council held a public hearing and adopted its annual one and six-year street improvement plan last Thursday night, Oct. 19.

The one-year plan includes construction of the three concrete streets in the Fowlkes Second Addition.

Six projects are contained in the city’s six-year street plan. All projects were described during the hearing by engineer John Zwingman of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, Inc.

The council approved a payment of $194,941 to Obrist & Co. for installation of water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure in the Fowlkes Second Addition.

The city is retaining 12 percent of the contract price until all work is completed.

