St. Edward High School crowns Homecoming royalty

St. Edward High School’s Homecoming Coronation and Dance were held Friday night, Oct. 20, in the school gym.

Honored as King and Queen were Mikey Blankenship and Skyelar Sindelar.

Senior attendants Lydia Ketelsen, Yoselin Hererra-Frias and Trevor Mowrey.

Junior attendants were Kendra Werner and Marcos Paez Campaya.

Sophomore attendants were Lakin Prososki and Diego Hererra-Frias. Freshman attendants were Katelyn Werts and Kalvin Sindelar.

Crown bearers were Ryker Hoffmeister and Brynlee Sindelar.

Photo courtesy of Staci MacDonald