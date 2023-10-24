USDA features Classens for Women’s Small Business Month

By Kate Bolz, USDA Rural

Development State Director

October is National Women’s Small Business month, when we recognize the benefits that female small business owners bring to rural Nebraska communities and applaud their achievements.

At USDA Rural Development, we celebrate National Women’s Small Business month with enthusiasm. Every day, we see the contributions that female entrepreneurs bring to Nebraska’s rural communities and economies, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of their success.

For example, Jordan Classen and her husband Travis offer custom beef products at Classen Mercantile in Albion. Jordan’s passion for local, sustainable food shines through in their custom beef products.

USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grant program helped the Classens purchase freezers and other equipment to help her family-owned business grow and thrive.

