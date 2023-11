Area schools plan Veterans Day programs Nov. 10

Area high schools are planning special programs on Friday, Nov. 10, to honor area veterans.

Boone Central will hold its Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Newman Grove’s program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 in the school gym.

St. Edward will also hold its program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 with Sgt. First Class Brenda Erickson as guest speaker. A one-mile Honor Walk is also planned at 2 p.m.