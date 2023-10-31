Bernita P. Nathan

Bernita Pauline Nathan, 78, of Fullerton, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Bernita is preceded in death by her husbands, Earl and Rupert, her parents, sister Roberta Warner, brother Nolan Howser, many family and friends in heaven.

She is survived by her three children: William (Christie) Warner of Fullerton, Lisa (Jesse) Tabke of Burns, WY, and Robert (Sherry) Warner of Columbus, five grandchildren: Dustin (fiancée, Emily Harris), Katelyn (fiancé, Trevor Felber), Derek, Nathaniel and Shellsea Warner, brothers: Russell (Rosetta) Howser of Fullerton, Gary Howser of Rising City and Richard (Barb) Howser of Fullerton, sister-in-law Doris Warner of Albion, a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune