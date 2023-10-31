Boone Central pillages Vikings in 2023 playoff opener

Boone Central opened the 2023 Nebraska Class C1 state football playoffs Friday night in Albion … and the result was about what you would expect in a contest between an undefeated #2 playoff seed – ranked #1 in Class C1 most of the season – and a 5-4 #15 seed.

Boone, who defeated area rival Lakeview 35-0 early in the regular season, added a 49-7 victory over the Vikings in the playoff opener, boosting its season mark to a perfect 10-0. Following an empty opening possession, the Cards simply dominated on a cold postseason night.

“Lakeview came out exactly as we thought they would … believing they could win and playing very hard,” said Cardinal Coach Mark Hudson. “We had a couple of assignment and communication issues that stalled out the first drive, but after that we settled in and took control.

“Outside of the the errors early I was proud of the kids for running the ball right at them. Lakeview has some big guys … all of their losses have been to top six rated teams and they have done a good job of slowing down everyone’s running attack. So, to be able to run for 300 yards this time is, hopefully, a good sign.”

Boone Central simply overwhelmed Lakeview for the majority of the contest, finishing with more total yards (344-153), rushing yards (302-111) and first downs (20-6), plus fewer turnovers (1-3).

All in all an excellent start to Boone Central’s playoff quest. The Cardinals will now entertain #7 seed Auburn (8-2) Friday in Albion (6 p.m.) in the C1 quarterfinal round. Auburn opened with a 36-32 victory over #10 Ogallala this past week.

