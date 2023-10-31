Business

Boone County’s ‘pull factor’ is strength

October 31, 2023
FacebookX
UNL Bureau of Business Research chart showing pull factors of all Nebraska counties.

“Pull factor” is an economic strength for Boone County, Nebraska, and it was cited in a recent report by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bureau of Business Research (BBR).
The October BBR report showed only 12 Nebraska counties had pull factors greater than 1 based on 2022 sales tax data, and four of those counties had populations under 10,000.
Boone County was one of those, with a pull factor value of 1.028115 and population of 5,385.
Complete story in the Nov. 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-edition.