Duane L. Choat

Duane Lawrence Choat 83, of St. Edward, passed away at Cloverlodge Care Center on Friday, Oct, 27, 2023. He had lived there since August of 2023. Duane is survived by his wife Ardys, children: Wayne (Jody) Choat of St. Edward, Ann (Carter) Ahlstedt of Neligh and Alida (Tony) Kurtenbach of St. Edward, eight grandchildren: Faith (Dylan) Haas, Genoa, Weston (Carsen) Choat, St. Edward, Claire (Caleb) Kohl, Lincoln, Dalton Harrison, St. Edward, Brynlee Ahlstedt, Neligh, Aislynne, L’wren and Logan Kurtenbach of St. Edward, three sisters-in-law: Shirley Choat of St. Edward, Mildred Choat of St. Edward and Judy Choat of Albion, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eleanor Choat, step-mother Lillian Choat, in-laws Lysle and Claudine Crosier, infant daughter Amanda K and infant grandchild, brothers: Gary, Lynn and Alan Choat, several aunts, uncles, a nephew and a niece.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

