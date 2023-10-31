High schoolers get some hands-on career training

Boone County high school students had some “hands on” training in various businesses and industries during their Business & Industry Day last Thursday, Oct. 26, sponsored by Boone County Development Agency, Inc.

The sophomore and junior students visited the booths of 13 area businesses to explore careers and collaborate with local businesses. More than 100 students attended from all three county high schools – Boone Central, Riverside and St. Edward.

About three hours of the day’s schedule was devoted to demonstrations, hands-on activities and explanations of how local businesses provide their services.

