Holly G. Kolm

Holly Grace Kolm, age 66, of Norfolk, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at her home in Norfolk. Survivors include her husband Doug Kolm of Norfolk, five children: Tiffany (Aaron) Pokorny of Battle Creek, Cory (Cathy) of Fremont, Kurt (Melissa) of Lincoln, Colby (Staci) of Battle Creek and Kipp (Emily) of Blair, 15 grandchildren, one great grandson, sisters: June Boeh of Norfolk, Tori (David) Nunn of Oklahoma and Jocelyn (Kelly) Petersen of Madison, brother Scott (Brenda) Smith of Grand Island, brothers-in-law: Denny Kolm of Columbus, Randy Kolm of Fremont, Rick (Patty) Kolm of Gretna and Brad Kolm of Fremont, and sister-in-law Renee (Robin) Ostrander of Albion.

She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Sophie Smith, parents-in-law Robert and Vivian Kolm, brothers: Dougie and Raymond, sister Kimm, brother-in-law Larry Boeh and sister-in-law BJ Kolm.

Funeral services were held Oct. 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with Reverend Todd Kollbaum officiating. Private burial were held in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk following the luncheon.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune