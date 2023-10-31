Middle Schoolers provide community service during Character Retreat

In addition to learning about character-building, Boone Central Middle School students also made time for community service during their annual character retreat last Friday, Oct. 27, at the Cardinal Inn.

“The retreat was an amazing day filled with opportunities for students to work on their character,” said teacher Dawna Nelson, event sponsor.

The students learned skills like collaboration, communication and community service along with playing games and taking part in activities.

Guest speaker Corey Jones focused on character building during his presentation Friday morning.

The students provided community service at 10 locations in and around Albion.

