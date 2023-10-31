Paul F. VanDeWalle

Paul Francis VanDeWalle, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion. Paul is survived by his four children: Steven (Melissa) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Cam) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Jeanne (Jerry) Wolken of Tecumseh and Lisa (Kendall) Schuster of Elk Creek, significant other Diann Critel of York, 14 grandchildren: Joshua (Kellie) VanDeWalle, Matthew (Tyra) Urkoski, Amanda VanDeWalle, Megan VanDeWalle, Derek (Christina) Wolken, Samantha (fiancé Ben Gaukel) VanDeWalle, Michael (Alexis) VanDeWalle, Brittany (Corey) Nepomuck, Ashley (Zach) Oquist, Caitlyn VanDeWalle, Paul VanDeWalle, Lexie (fiancé Jacob Hennig) Schuster, Delayne (fiancé Triston Mendenhall) Schuster and Beth Wolken, 12 great grandchildren, siblings: Liz (Gale) Carder of Albion, Martha Janda of Texas, Robert (Judy) VanDeWalle of Albion, Leo (Leona) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, Leonard VanDeWalle of Burwell and Albert VanDeWalle of Albion, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, wife Carol in 2009, infant daughter Paula VanDeWalle, infant granddaughter Tessa VanDeWalle and brother Donald VanDeWalle.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial followed at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune