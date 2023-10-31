St. Edward Extravaganza, Vintage in the Valley coming up Nov. 9-11

St. Edward will be hosting its annual Holiday Extravaganza and Vintage in the Valley Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11.

Shopping begins Thursday, Nov. 9, with holiday sales and drawings at St. Edward Floral and Sal’s Shoppe.

Friday’s schedule includes open houses and sales at Valley Creek Chiropractic, St. Edward Floral, Sal’s Shoppe and All Diesel. Vintage in the Valley vendors will be open, with a wine tasting at the St. Edward Communty Center, 5 to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Bank will have a drawing for St. Edward Bucks. Aebeskiver Supper will be open 4 to 8 p.m. at the Community Christian Church. Beaver Valley Senior Center will have Christmas displays 5 to 8 p.m., and C & S Convenience will have a special all day.

Saturday business events will be at Werts GW, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Edward Floral, Sal’s Shoppe, 307 Designs and C & S Convenience.Vintage in the Valley will be open at the Community Center 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Edward Library will have the Santa Run and PEO bake sale starting at 10 a.m., and Beaver Valley Senior Center will have Christmas displays 5 to 8 p.m.