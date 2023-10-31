Students contribute to Newman Grove food pantry

Newman Grove Community Food Pantry expressed appreciation to the Newman Grove FFA, FBLA and NHS for contributions from their food drive last Sunday evening, Oct. 29, which will help support community members in need.

Above, students bringing in food included (back, l.-r.) Jadyn Temme, Summer McKinzie, Kailey Patzel, Serenity Strong and Anaylen Morales; (front) Elise Witchell, Shawn Brixter-Hagnaya, Billy Fyfe, Aubree Whitaker and Micah Cuevas.