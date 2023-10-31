Taylor Beierman selected Golf Super-State

Reaping the reward of her 3rd place finish in the 2023 Nebraska Class C Girls Golf State Tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Course, Boone Central senior Taylor Beierman received 2023 Nebraska Coaches Association Super-State honors this past week.

A total of 17 golfers were named Super-State for their accomplishments. Those who also placed in the top 5 of state tournaments in their respective classifications, and were not designated Super-State, received All-State awards.

Beierman, playing in her third consecutive Class C state tournament, was a consistent top 5 placewinner in 2023 tournaments and qualified for state by placing 3rd in the C-2 district. She then tied the Cardinal girls golf program school record for lowest 36-hole score to earn her 3rd place state medal at North Platte.