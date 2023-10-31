William M. Cornwell

William “Bill” Marcus Cornwell, 90, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion. He is survived by his wife, Connie of Albion, children: Bobb Cornwell of Belgrade, Jeffrey Cornwell and special friend, Krystal Collins, of Newman Grove, Jylean Cornwell-Hopkins of Omaha and Ryan (Jean) Cornwell of Columbus, 12 grandchildren, sister Edith (Elmer) Knutson of El Paso, TX, sisters-in-law: Pat Cornwell of Fullerton and Kay Cornwell of Belgrade, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents. brothers: Leslie, James and Jasper, sisters: Dorothy Channer and Mary Channer.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Pastor Lynde Linde officiating. Burial will follow at Main Cemetery in Belgrade with military honors by Belgrade American Legion Post 99 and United States Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29th at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune