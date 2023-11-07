Albion’s Tom Briese sworn in as new State Treasurer

Former State Senator Tom Briese of Albion was sworn in Nov. 1 as Nebraska’s 46th State Treasurer, taking on the role of the state’s chief financial officer.

Briese replaces former Treasurer John Murante, who resigned from the position to head the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System agency.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to work for the people of our great state and I’m excited to take over this role from the capable hands of Treasurer Murante. I’m inheriting an experienced, capable staff and I’m looking forward to getting to work immediately,” Briese said.

Briese was raised in Albion, and is a fourth-generation family farmer. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 to represent Legislative District 41 – which includes Albion – and was re-elected in 2020.

Gov. Jim Pillen will be appointing a successor to serve the remainder of Briese’s legislative term, which expires in January 2024.