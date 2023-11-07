Commissioner, businessman Larry Temme passed away Oct. 31

Boone County residents were saddened to learn of the death of local leader, businessman and County Commissioner Larry M. Temme, 58, on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

He died unexpectedly while hospitalized in Lincoln.

Larry had owned the Petersburg grocery store, Rae Valley Market, since 2007, and built a new store building there in 2012. In 2015, Larry purchased the grocery store business in Newman Grove with his brother, Tom, and renamed it Shell Creek Market. He also managed the Lindsay Cooperative Grocery Store in Lindsay.

He was a member and officer in many Petersburg and area organizations, including the Boone County Development Agency, Petersburg Community Foundation and Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. He had served 12 years on the Boone Central School Board.

He was elected District 3 County Commissioner in 2018, and was re-elected to the post in 2022. He was currently serving as the county board chairman.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg.

Obituary in the Nov. 8 Petersburg Press and Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.