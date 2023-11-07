‘Making connections’ important to new BCHC president/CEO

Whether working in physical therapy or in health care administration, Caleb Poore said he most enjoys the connections he makes with people.

He became president and CEO of Boone County Health Center last month after accepting the job in early September.

“I enjoy learning first hand what patients want, and helping them get to the next step,” he said.

A native of Cozad, Nebraska, Caleb started his post-secondary education at Clarkson College, Omaha, earning an Associate of Science degree in 2011 as a physical therapy assistant.

His interest in a health care career began in high school when he was a football player and received physical therapy for back issues from PT Robert Dyer at Cozad. Dyer provided a positive influence, and Caleb chose physical therapy for his career path. He trained under Dyer while pursuing his PT-A degree.

Caleb, 34, has also been greatly influenced by his parents, David and Mary Poore, long time teachers in Cozad, and by his four brothers, who are involved in both technology development and health care administration.

