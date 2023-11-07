St. Edward will honor veterans Friday, Nov. 10

St. Edward Veterans Day will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the St. Edward Public Schools Gym.

Guest speaker will be Sgt. First Class Brenda Erickson of the Nebraska Army National Guard. Music will be provided by students.

At 2 p.m., students, staff and the public are invited to meet in the gym, where winners of the Penny Wars (Oct. 30 to Nov. 9) will be announced.

A one-mile walk to honor veterans will begin at 2:45 p.m. Cletus Arasmith, a St. Edward faculty member and National Guard member, will lead the walk.