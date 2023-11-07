Two new homes to be built here using RWHF grant funds

Two homes are proposed for construction in Albion using the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) grant approval received last May by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC).

The two homes will be built on lots to the southwest of the 11th and State Streets intersection, according to Maggie Smith, the city’s economic development and housing program director. The addresses would be 303 South 11th Street and 318 South 11th Street.

Smith announced the project to the Albion Planning Commission during its meeting Monday night, Nov. 6.

“We are currently working with Granville Custom Homes, Inc. of Columbus on this project,” said Smith.

As designed, the homes would each have three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor, and open concept kitchen-dining room-great room. Each home would also have a three-car garage and unfinished basement.

