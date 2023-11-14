Extravaganza, Vintage in the Valley kick off holiday season in St. Edward

St. Edward was a beehive of activity last Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, with the annual Holiday Extravaganza events both days, and Vintage in the Valley on Saturday at the Community Center.

The two events were combined this year. Also, the annual “Santa Run” was a special attraction on Saturday morning.

Holiday Extravaganza featured shopping and open houses at local stores, as well as special events like the wine tasting at the Community Center, Abelskiver Supper at the Community Christian Church, Christmas displays at the Beaver Valley Senior Center, and the P.E.O. Bake Sale at the St. Edward Library.

Vintage in the Valley had some 17 vendors on Saturday in the Community Center, with the focus on handmade, artisan and one of a kind vintage items.

