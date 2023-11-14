Newman Grove program honors veterans

Veteran’s Day program was held for the community at the Newman Grove School Gym Friday, Nov. 10, with Newman Grove native Tom Larson as guest speaker.

Ivan Herchenbach, program organizer, recognized Ken Stone and Elliott Broberg for their continuing membership and support of the Newman Grove American Legion Post #73. Ken Stone has been a member for 30 years and Elliott Broberg for 70 years.

Tim and Theresa Krueger were recognized and given a plaque for being friends of Post #73, and for their generosity, kindness and support.

