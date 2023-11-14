P.E.O. celebrates with Christmas Wonderland

A Christmas Wonderland of tablescapes and decorated trees was presented by Chapter DJ, P.E.O. Sisterhood, last Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion. Many area residents attended.

More than 30 tables and trees were decorated by P.E.O. members.The themes ranged from traditional to modern, and included a Husker Tree, Barbie Tree, The Grinch and much more.

Guest speaker was Jackie Borer, owner of Timeless Floral of Albion. She discussed her own inspirations for holiday decorating.

