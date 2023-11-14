Shipping containers, splash pad are Village Board topics

At their Nov. 7 meeting, the Petersburg Village Board revisited the issue of shipping containers being used in the community, as well as the status of the splash pad in the city park.

Shipping containers are restricted from the residential district, but no wording is in place regarding other areas. Various requirements were discussed. Board members will bring their individual requirements to the December meeting.

The splash pad is not usable in its current status, and the board agreed it is time to begin a legal procedure.

