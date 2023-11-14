St. Edward salutes veterans at program

Students and community gathered at the St. Edward Public School Gym on Friday morning, Nov. 10, to salute all military veterans with music and speeches.

Guest speaker was Sgt. Brenda Erickson, a 19-year veteran of the Nebraska Army National Guard, who grew up at Bartlett. She served in Iraq as a flight medic. She recounted her military experience and expressed appreciation to all those who sacrificed. “I am so proud to be called your brother-in-arms,” she said.

In the afternoon, students and staff participated in a one-mile walk around St. Edward to honor veterans.