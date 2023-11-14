Swerczek is named VP of Human Relations

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has appointed Lara Swerczek as its new Vice President of Human Resources, effective Nov. 1. Swerczek brings vast experience in the human resources field.

Before joining BCHC, Swerczek worked at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for 20 years. She has a proven track record of success and a understanding of the critical role that HR plays in shaping organizational culture and fostering a positive workplace environment. Her expertise spans a wide range of areas, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance management, leadership development and organizational change.

In her new position, Swerczek will oversee all HR functions at BCHC.