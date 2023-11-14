Valero presents awards to three area children’s charities

In a brief ceremony last Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, Valero Renewables of Albion presented a total of $25,000 to three area children’s charities from the Valero Energy Foundation.

The funds, presented by Andy Roberts, plant manager, were raised through the 2023 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children, which generated more than $23 million in net proceeds for charities across the nation.

Recipients were S.M.I.L.E., a facility near Battle Creek that provides equine therapy for special needs children and adults; Blessings in a Backpack, which provides weekend meals for students in area schools, and to Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center in Albion, which will used the funds to continue building its curriculum.

Complete story in the Nov. 15 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.