Fred Meyer, St. Paul, to replace Briese in District 41

Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Fred Meyer to serve as the representative for District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature. He will fill the seat and complete the term of Senator Tom Briese, who was appointed by Gov. Pillen as state treasurer. The seat for District 41 has been vacant since Oct. 31.

“Fred has strong community ties and possesses a public servant mentality,” said Gov. Pillen. “He has held positions on many ag and economic development groups. He served on the St. Paul Board of Education and also the State Board of Education where he was elected to two terms following his appointment. Fred will do an excellent job representing the constituents of District 41.”

Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office to the newly appointed senator following his remarks. Senator Meyer thanked former Senator Briese, saying it was a privilege to complete the former senator’s term, which will continue through 2024.

Senator Meyer will only serve the remainder of Senator Briese’s term. He does not intend to run for election to that seat in 2025.

“Sen. Briese has done excellent work representing District 41 for the past seven years, in particular, his advocacy for property tax relief,” noted Meyer. “I am humbled that Gov. Pillen appointed me for this role and I look forward to serving in the Legislature.”

Meyer was born and raised in near West Point, Nebraska. He currently operates a farm near St. Paul. Meyer graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) with degrees in animal science and agriculture education. He and his wife Kay have three sons and seven grandchildren.