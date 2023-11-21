A full house was on hand in the Newman Grove Gym Friday night, Nov. 17, to watch donkey basketball, which was a fundraiser for the Newman Grove post prom.
Riders were school staff, firemen, students and community members.
St. Edward and Petersburg fire fighters came to assist and support the cause. They were needed, because Newman Grove firemen were called to a fire just as the event was beginning. Joan Chilson photo
Donkey basketball a highlight in Newman Grove
A full house was on hand in the Newman Grove Gym Friday night, Nov. 17, to watch donkey basketball, which was a fundraiser for the Newman Grove post prom.