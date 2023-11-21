Fire destroys tractor near Petersburg

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:08 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was called to the scene 7.5 miles east of town on Highway 32 where a tractor owned by Brent Knust was on fire.

Knust was disking cornstalks when stalks wrapped around the tractor exhaust, causing the fire. Knust attempted to extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful.

The fire department arrived and applied fire retardant foam to the tractor.

The department returned home at 1 p.m. A little later, they responded to the site when the fire flared up again. They foamed the tires and fuel that had leaked out.

The Ford tractor was a total loss.

Story and Photo: Helen Baumgartner, Petersburg Press