Light Parade, many other events set for Nov. 30 in Albion

Watch for the annual Holiday Light Parade and many other pre-Christmas activities in downtown Albion next week.

The Holiday Light Parade, set for Thursday, Nov. 30, is a favorite for families throughout the area. It will begin at 6 p.m. sharp.

This will be the ninth annual Light Parade, and it has been a crowd pleaser since the first parade was held in 2015.

Nov. 30 will be busy throughout, with holiday events starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing through the evening. That day’s schedule includes:

• Candy Cane Lane, vendors and activities at the downtown mini-park, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

• Big Give Hamburger Feed at Albion ThriftyWay, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Horse and Wagon Rides from the downtown mini-park, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Violinist Ellie Phelps will perform holiday music at Timeless Floral on Main Street, 5 to 6 p.m.

• 4-H Soup Feed at the KC Hall, and Pour Horse Coffee Truck at the KC Hall, evening.