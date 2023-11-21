Mid-State honros for Cardinal softball, volleyball players

Several Boone Central athletes were honored with postseason awards in softball and volleyball for their performances in 2023.

On the diamond, junior Payton Sullivan and senior Ava Duerksen were Cardinals selected Mid-State All-Conference, and seniors Carlie Langan and Mazie Beister received Mid-State Honorable Mention.

Indoors, on the volleyball courts, Boone Central did not have an all-conference selection. Freshman Addy Hedland, freshman Sienna Borer and sophomore Kailey Patzel all received Mid-State Honorable Mention.

(Additional details, statistics and photos will appear in a future edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.)