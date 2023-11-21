Patricia Hasek Holcomb 88, Williamston, NC, passed away at the ECU Medical Center in Greenville, NC on Nov. 13, 2023.

Patricia (Patty) attended rural grade school north of Newman Grove. She graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1953, and graduated from the School of Nursing in Lincoln.

She married Robert Holcomb on Nov. 13, 1954, and they made their home in North Carolina. She was a retired nurse practitioner.

A Memorial Service was held at the Memorial Baptist Church, Greenville, on Nov. 19, 2023.

Arrangements were handled by Biggs Funeral Home.