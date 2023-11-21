Romain “Pic” Krings, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Romain, daughter of Bernard Joseph and Agatha Josephine (Ball) Hartman, was born July 12, 1926, at Cedar Rapids.

On Feb. 18, 1946, Pic was united in marriage to Paul John Krings at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. From this union, Pic was blessed with five children.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial followed at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Memorials are suggested to the family for designation to Pic’s choices which are the Cedar Rapids Fire and Rescue, Cedar Rapids Senior Center and the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Endowment Fund.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.