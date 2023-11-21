St. Edward one-act team performing “Circus”

St. Edward one-act play team competed in the Goldenrod Conference One-Act Contest in Central City on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The team will also be competing in the District Contest to be held in Newman Grove on Monday, Nov. 27.

They are performing “Circus” by Ron Dune. The play is directed by Miranda Osantowski with Tami Texley as assistant director.

Cast members include Jarel Matchett as Liam, Jacob Reeves as John, Kalvin Sindelar as Mark, Kornia Bittner as Sammy, Clarie Tibor as Colten, Yoselin Herrera-Frias as Michelle, Rebekah Ketelsen as Rachel and Josie Sock as Sophie.

Playing the roles of seven Circus Clowns are Anthony Reader, Noelia Mejias Alonso, Kendra Werner, Damien Jones, Mason Steensnes, Lydia Ketelsen and Trinity Sindelar.

Crew members for the play are Alli Brauner, Noah Ketelsen, Isaiah Ketelsen and Max Kula.