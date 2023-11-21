Yuletide Fest will be Dec. 1 in Newman Grove

Newman Grove’s annual Yuletide Fest is coming up Friday, Dec. 1, throughout the downtown area from 4 to 7 p.m.

Caroling by elementary students will be 4 to 4:45 p.m., and mule train rides will be give 4 to 6:15.

From 4 to 7 p.m., vendors will be open at South Side Lounge, and carriage rides will be available.

Communty Center will have many activities including Make an Ornament by the city library, large board games, hot cocoa by Skills USA and food by Trinity Lutheran Church, a photo booth and coloring station by Fellowship Bible Church, and more.

A large tree donated by the Craig Nelsen family will be installed in the middle of Main Street. Santa will arrive by fire truck to light the tree at 5 p.m., and then head to the Community Center to visit with the children until 7 p.m.

Businesses will be open that evening, and some will have prize drawings.