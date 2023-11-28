Commissioners hold initial discussion of new road shop

Boone County Commissioners held an initial discussion Monday on a possible new County Road Department shop building for District 2, Albion.

Several months ago, the county received an offer to purchase its current shop near the Highway 14 and Old Mill Road in the north part of town. That spurred some discussion of a possible location for a new shop in the southwest corner of county-owned land north of the fairgrounds along

With that location in mind, the board held an hour long discussion with Dan Stankoski, county highway superintendent, about a potential 86 x 160 foot building.

Complete story in the Nov. 29 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press.