Newman Grove’s extra large Christmas tree was placed at the town’s main downtown intersection last week. Mike Kroeger helped stand up the tree on main street with the jib crane on his bucket truck. Ground crew included Dennis Hanzel, Chris Nelsen, Todd Flinn, Kevin Wiese, Hallie Nelsen and Chris Wiese. This tree will be lit by Santa Claus Friday evening during the Yuletide Fest. The tree came from Coella Nelsen and family in memory of Robert Craig Nelsen.